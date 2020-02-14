Relx PLC 1.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Relx PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:REL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 2100 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.9% from today’s opening price of 2060 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 59 points and increased 200 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2100 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1597 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,973.59 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,918.88. There are currently 1,933,728,960 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,580,203. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £40,063,219,895 GBP.