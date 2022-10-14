Relx PLC -9.3% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

Relx PLC with ticker (LON:REL) now has a potential downside of -9.3% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 2,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Relx PLC share price of 2,186 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential downside of -9.3%. Trading has ranged between 2,056 (52 week low) and 2,474 (52 week high) with an average of 3,996,219 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £42,164,967,390.



RELX PLC is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Company serves customers in approximately 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It operates in four market segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. Its Risk segment provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms. Its Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance. Its Legal segment provides legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase their productivity and decision-making. Its Exhibitions segment combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets source products and complete transactions.







