RELX ORD 14 51/116P – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.9% Downside

RELX ORD 14 51/116P found using the EPIC (LON:REL) have now 16 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £20.50 and £11.5 with the average target price sitting at £17.39. Given that the previous closing share price was at £19.29 this would imply there is a potential downside of -9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of £18.67 and the 200 day moving average is £18.28. The company has a market cap of £38b. Find out more information at: http://www.relx.com

RELX provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as enhance the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier and changed its name to RELX in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.