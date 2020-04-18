Relmada Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 82.2% Upside

Relmada Therapeutics with ticker code (RLMD) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 50 and has a mean target at 63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 82.2%. The day 50 moving average is 35.97 while the 200 day moving average is 34.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $526m. Company Website: http://www.relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an extended release, abuse deterrent, and proprietary formulation of the opioid analgesic levorphanol for the treatment of pain; BuTab, a formulation of oral, modified release buprenorphine for chronic pain and opioid dependence; and MepiGel, a proprietary topical dosage form of the local anesthetic mepivacaine for the treatment of painful peripheral neuropathies, such as painful diabetic neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and painful HIV-associated neuropathy. Relmada Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

