Relmada Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 80.7% Upside

Relmada Therapeutics found using ticker (RLMD) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 63. With the stocks previous close at 34.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 80.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.18 and the 200 day moving average is 34.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $529m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an extended release, abuse deterrent, and proprietary formulation of the opioid analgesic levorphanol for the treatment of pain; BuTab, a formulation of oral, modified release buprenorphine for chronic pain and opioid dependence; and MepiGel, a proprietary topical dosage form of the local anesthetic mepivacaine for the treatment of painful peripheral neuropathies, such as painful diabetic neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and painful HIV-associated neuropathy. Relmada Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

