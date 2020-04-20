Relmada Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 79.0% Upside

Relmada Therapeutics found using ticker (RLMD) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 63. With the stocks previous close at 35.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 79.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.17 and the 200 day moving average is 34.52. The market cap for the company is $521m. Company Website: http://www.relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an extended release, abuse deterrent, and proprietary formulation of the opioid analgesic levorphanol for the treatment of pain; BuTab, a formulation of oral, modified release buprenorphine for chronic pain and opioid dependence; and MepiGel, a proprietary topical dosage form of the local anesthetic mepivacaine for the treatment of painful peripheral neuropathies, such as painful diabetic neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and painful HIV-associated neuropathy. Relmada Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

