Relmada Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.1% Upside

Relmada Therapeutics with ticker code (RLMD) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 38 and has a mean target at 62.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 91.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.12 and the 200 day MA is 38.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $534m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; BuTab, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and MepiGel, an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.