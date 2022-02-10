Relmada Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.1% Upside

Relmada Therapeutics found using ticker (RLMD) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 38 and has a mean target at 62.83. With the stocks previous close at 32.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 91.1%. The day 50 moving average is 34.12 while the 200 day moving average is 38.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $534m. Visit the company website at: http://www.relmada.com

The potential market cap would be $1,021m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Relmada Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; BuTab, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and MepiGel, an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.