Relmada Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.1% Upside

Relmada Therapeutics found using ticker (RLMD) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 62.83. Now with the previous closing price of 32.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 91.1%. The 50 day MA is 34.12 and the 200 day MA is 38.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $534m. Company Website: http://www.relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; BuTab, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and MepiGel, an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.