Relmada Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.1% Upside

Relmada Therapeutics with ticker code (RLMD) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 38 and has a mean target at 62.83. With the stocks previous close at 32.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 91.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.03. The market cap for the company is $534m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; BuTab, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and MepiGel, an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.