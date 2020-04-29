Reliv’ International – Consenus Indicates Potential 579.6% Upside

Reliv’ International with ticker code (RELV) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 with a mean TP of 21. Now with the previous closing price of 3.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 579.6%. The 50 day MA is 3.27 and the 200 day MA is 3.77. The company has a market cap of $5m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.reliv.com

Reliv’ International develops and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company’s basic nutritional supplements are formulated to provide a balanced and complete level of supplementation for the consumer. Its principal products include Reliv Classic, Reliv Now, Innergize!, and FibRestore along with LunaRich X capsules. The company markets and sells its products through a direct selling system of independent distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Reliv’ International was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn