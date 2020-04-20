Reliv’ International – Consenus Indicates Potential 546.2% Upside

Reliv’ International with ticker code (RELV) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 and has a mean target at 21. Now with the previous closing price of 3.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 546.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.32 and the 200 day moving average is 3.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $5m. Visit the company website at: http://www.reliv.com

Reliv’ International develops and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company’s basic nutritional supplements are formulated to provide a balanced and complete level of supplementation for the consumer. Its principal products include Reliv Classic, Reliv Now, Innergize!, and FibRestore along with LunaRich X capsules. The company markets and sells its products through a direct selling system of independent distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Reliv’ International was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn