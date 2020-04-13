Reliv’ International – Consenus Indicates Potential 536.4% Upside

Reliv’ International found using ticker (RELV) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 and has a mean target at 21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 536.4%. The 50 day MA is 3.37 and the 200 day MA is 3.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $6m. Company Website: http://www.reliv.com

Reliv’ International develops and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company’s basic nutritional supplements are formulated to provide a balanced and complete level of supplementation for the consumer. Its principal products include Reliv Classic, Reliv Now, Innergize!, and FibRestore along with LunaRich X capsules. The company markets and sells its products through a direct selling system of independent distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Reliv’ International was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

