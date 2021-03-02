Twitter
Reliant Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Reliant Bancorp found using ticker (RBNC) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 17 and has a mean target at 20.25. Now with the previous closing price of 18.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $303m. Company Website: http://www.reliantbank.com

Reliant Bancorp operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; 1-4 family residential, 1-4 family HELOC, and multi-family and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction, land development, and farmland loans; consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures; loans to states and political subdivisions, and other depository institutions; and mortgage refinancing services. In addition, the company originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit; and provides safe deposit boxes, and debit cards, as well as direct deposit, online and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 16 full-service branch offices in Davidson, Hickman, Hamilton, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee; and mortgage production offices in Brentwood, Hendersonville, and Memphis counties. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

