Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. found using ticker (RS) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 280 and 215 with the average target price sitting at 244.72. With the stocks previous close at 243.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .7%. The day 50 moving average is 215.9 while the 200 day moving average is 195.13. The market cap for the company is $14,573m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rsac.com

The potential market cap would be $14,670m based on the market concensus.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also distributes non-ferrous metals products and tubular building products; and manufactures specialty extruded metals, fabricated parts, and welded components. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.