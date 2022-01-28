Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. found using ticker (RS) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 156 with the average target price sitting at 179.13. With the stocks previous close at 149.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 159 and the 200 day MA is 156.22. The market cap for the company is $9,436m. Find out more information at: https://www.rsac.com

The potential market cap would be $11,339m based on the market concensus.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also offers precision sheet metal fabrication services, including laser cutting, stamping, turret punching, machining, and powder coating and welding; and toll processing and logistics services. The company operated approximately 300 metals service center processing and distribution facilities in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. It sells its products directly to large original equipment manufacturers, and small machine shops, and fabricators. The company operates in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.