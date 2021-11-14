Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. with ticker code (RS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 163 calculating the mean target price we have 178.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 166.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 149.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 155.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,453m. Find out more information at: http://www.rsac.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also offers precision sheet metal fabrication services, including laser cutting, stamping, turret punching, machining, and powder coating and welding; and toll processing and logistics services. The company operated approximately 300 metals service center processing and distribution facilities in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. It sells its products directly to large original equipment manufacturers, and small machine shops, and fabricators. The company operates in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.