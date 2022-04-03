Twitter
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. with ticker code (RS) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 224 and 165 and has a mean target at 191.75. Now with the previous closing price of 183.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 175.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 158.92. The market cap for the company is $11,401m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rsac.com

The potential market cap would be $11,923m based on the market concensus.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also distributes non-ferrous metals products and tubular building products; and manufactures specialty extruded metals, fabricated parts, and welded components. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

