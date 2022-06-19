Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. with ticker code (RS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 234 and 215 calculating the average target price we see 225.5. Now with the previous closing price of 167.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 189.89 and the 200 day moving average is 168.79. The company has a market cap of $10,537m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rsac.com

The potential market cap would be $14,200m based on the market concensus.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also distributes non-ferrous metals products and tubular building products; and manufactures specialty extruded metals, fabricated parts, and welded components. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.