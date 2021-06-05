Twitter
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Broker Ratings

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. with ticker code (RS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 149 with the average target price sitting at 164. Now with the previous closing price of 169.48 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 165.92 and the 200 day MA is 140.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,859m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rsac.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also offers precision sheet metal fabrication services, including laser cutting, stamping, turret punching, machining, and powder coating and welding; and toll processing and logistics services. The company operated approximately 300 metals service center processing and distribution facilities in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. It sells its products directly to large original equipment manufacturers, and small machine shops, and fabricators. The company operates in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

