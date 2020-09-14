Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. with ticker code (RS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 97 with a mean TP of 107.4. Now with the previous closing price of 104.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 104.64 and the 200 day MA is 94.97. The market cap for the company is $6,695m. Find out more information at: http://www.rsac.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also offers precision sheet metal fabrication services, including laser cutting, stamping, turret punching, machining, and powder coating and welding; and toll processing and logistics services. In addition, the company manufactures metal parts that have applications in various end markets, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, sugar products, and consumer electronics manufacturers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 300 metals service center processing and distribution facilities in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. The company sells its products directly to large original equipment manufacturers, and small machine shops and fabricators, as well as through www.fastmetals.com, an e-commerce platform. It operates in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn