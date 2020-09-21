Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. found using ticker (RS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 115 and 97 calculating the mean target price we have 107.4. Now with the previous closing price of 107.48 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. The 50 day MA is 105.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 95.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,797m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rsac.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also offers precision sheet metal fabrication services, including laser cutting, stamping, turret punching, machining, and powder coating and welding; and toll processing and logistics services. In addition, the company manufactures metal parts that have applications in various end markets, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, sugar products, and consumer electronics manufacturers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 300 metals service center processing and distribution facilities in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. The company sells its products directly to large original equipment manufacturers, and small machine shops and fabricators, as well as through www.fastmetals.com, an e-commerce platform. It operates in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

