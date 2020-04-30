Rekor Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 62.2% Upside

Rekor Systems found using ticker (REKR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 and has a mean target at 5.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 62.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.23 and the 200 day moving average is 3.28. The company has a market cap of $79m. Company Website: http://www.rekorsystems.com

Rekor Systems, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. It also offers government contracting support services, such as market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital. In addition, the company provides specialty staffing services, including specialized contract personnel, temp-to-hire professionals, direct hires, and temporary or seasonal hires to the Department of Defense and a group of companies in the aerospace and aviation industry. Its customers include law enforcement agencies, highway authorities, parking system operators, private security companies, and wholesale and retail operations supporting logistics and customer loyalty programs. Rekor Systems was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

