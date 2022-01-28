Reinsurance Group of America, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Reinsurance Group of America, I with ticker code (RGA) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 149 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 123.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 113.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day MA is 107.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 116.13. The company has a market cap of $7,535m. Company Website: https://www.rgare.com

The potential market cap would be $8,248m based on the market concensus.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.