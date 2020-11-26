Reinsurance Group of America, I – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.1% Downside

Reinsurance Group of America, I with ticker code (RGA) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 139 and 96 calculating the average target price we see 118.44. Now with the previous closing price of 124.76 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 108.87 and the 200 day MA is 94.57. The company has a market cap of $8,243m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rgare.com

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.