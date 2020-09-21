Reinsurance Group of America, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Reinsurance Group of America, I with ticker code (RGA) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 129 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 105.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 101.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 95.15 and the 200 day MA is 90.3. The company has a market cap of $6,796m. Company Website: http://www.rgare.com

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

