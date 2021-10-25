Reinsurance Group of America, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Reinsurance Group of America, I with ticker code (RGA) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 76 with the average target price sitting at 129.63. With the stocks previous close at 119.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 115.43 and the 200 day MA is 119.54. The market cap for the company is $8,065m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rgare.com

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.