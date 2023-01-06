Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Reinsurance Group of America, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Reinsurance Group of America, I found using ticker (RGA) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 170 and 116 with the average target price sitting at 150.75. With the stocks previous close at 142.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 141.32 and the 200 day moving average is 125.84. The market cap for the company is $9,705m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rgare.com

The potential market cap would be $10,300m based on the market concensus.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

