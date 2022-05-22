Reinsurance Group of America, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Reinsurance Group of America, I found using ticker (RGA) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 149 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 125.7. With the stocks previous close at 121.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.4%. The day 50 moving average is 111.31 and the 200 day moving average is 112.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,023m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rgare.com

The potential market cap would be $8,297m based on the market concensus.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.