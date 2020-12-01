Regulus Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.3% Upside

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (RGLS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 0.5 with the average target price sitting at 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 56.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.54 while the 200 day moving average is 0.65. The market cap for the company is $25m. Visit the company website at: http://www.regulusrx.com

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 to inhibit miR-10b, and Hepatitis B virus program and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis program. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.