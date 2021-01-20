Regulus Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -23.1% Downside

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (RGLS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.5 and 0.5 calculating the average target price we see 1. With the stocks previous close at 1.3 this would indicate that there is a downside of -23.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.77 while the 200 day moving average is 0.69. The market cap for the company is $90m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.regulusrx.com

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 to inhibit miR-10b, and Hepatitis B virus program and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis program. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.