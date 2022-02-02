Regulus Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -23.1% Downside

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (RGLS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 0.5 calculating the mean target price we have 1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.3 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -23.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $90m. Find out more information at: http://www.regulusrx.com

The potential market cap would be $69m based on the market concensus.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 to inhibit miR-10b, and Hepatitis B virus program and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis program. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.