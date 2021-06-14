Twitter
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -23.1% Downside

Broker Ratings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (RGLS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.5 and 0.5 and has a mean target at 1. With the stocks previous close at 1.3 this would imply there is a potential downside of -23.1%. The day 50 moving average is 0.77 and the 200 day moving average is 0.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $90m. Find out more information at: http://www.regulusrx.com

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 to inhibit miR-10b, and Hepatitis B virus program and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis program. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

