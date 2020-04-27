Regulus Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 154.3% Upside

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (RGLS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 0.5 with a mean TP of 1.17. Now with the previous closing price of 0.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 154.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.49 and the 200 day moving average is 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10m. Visit the company website at: http://www.regulusrx.com

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 to inhibit miR-10b, and Hepatitis B virus program and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis program. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

