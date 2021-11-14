Regis Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.3% Upside

Regis Corporation found using ticker (RGS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.75. With the stocks previous close at 2.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 92.3%. The day 50 moving average is 3.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $160m. Company Website: http://www.regiscorp.com

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a back-office salon management system; and Opensalon mobile application. Regis Corporation operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2021, the company operated 5,917 salons, such as 5,563 franchised salons, 276 company-owned salons, and 78 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.