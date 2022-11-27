Regions Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Regions Financial Corporation with ticker code (RF) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 24.55. Now with the previous closing price of 22.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The day 50 moving average is 21.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.45. The company has a market cap of $21,371m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.regions.com

The potential market cap would be $23,072m based on the market concensus.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of March 01, 2022, it operated through a network of 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.