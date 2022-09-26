Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 52 and 41 and has a mean target at 49. Now with the previous closing price of 29.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 64.6%. The day 50 moving average is 36.79 and the 200 day moving average is 45.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $280m. Visit the company website at: https://www.regionalmanagement.com

The potential market cap would be $461m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of February 24, 2022, the company operated through a network of approximately 350 branches in 14 states. Regional Management Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.