Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Regional Management Corp. found using ticker (RM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 53 with a mean TP of 59.4. With the stocks previous close at 43.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.2%. The day 50 moving average is 45.95 and the 200 day moving average is 53.34. The company has a market cap of $428m. Visit the company website at: https://www.regionalmanagement.com

The potential market cap would be $587m based on the market concensus.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of February 24, 2022, the company operated through a network of approximately 350 branches in 14 states. Regional Management Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.