Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 33 and has a mean target at 43.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.77. The market cap for the company is $321m. Company Website: https://www.regionalmanagement.com

The potential market cap would be $418m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of February 24, 2022, the company operated through a network of approximately 350 branches in 14 states. Regional Management Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.