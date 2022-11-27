Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 37.4. Now with the previous closing price of 29.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.81 while the 200 day moving average is 39.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $281m. Company Website: https://www.regionalmanagement.com

The potential market cap would be $362m based on the market concensus.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of February 24, 2022, the company operated through a network of approximately 350 branches in 14 states. Regional Management Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.