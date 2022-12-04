Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 32 and has a mean target at 37.4. With the stocks previous close at 30.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.65 while the 200 day moving average is 39.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $289m. Find out more information at: https://www.regionalmanagement.com

The potential market cap would be $356m based on the market concensus.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products. The company also provides insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, its loans are sourced through branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of February 24, 2022, the company operated through a network of approximately 350 branches in 14 states. Regional Management Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

