Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 60.4. Now with the previous closing price of 51.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The 50 day MA is 56.86 and the 200 day MA is 52.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $504m. Find out more information at: https://www.regionalmanagement.com

The potential market cap would be $593m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name ÂRegional FinanceÂ in more than 340 branch locations in 13 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.