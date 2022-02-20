Twitter
Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 60. With the stocks previous close at 52.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day MA is 53.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $522m. Find out more information at: https://www.regionalmanagement.com

The potential market cap would be $596m based on the market concensus.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name ÂRegional FinanceÂ in more than 340 branch locations in 13 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

