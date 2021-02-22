Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 32 and has a mean target at 35.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.73 and the 200 day MA is 24.2. The market cap for the company is $349m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.regionalmanagement.com

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. The company’s loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of March 26, 2020, it operated through a network of 366 branches in 11 states located in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.