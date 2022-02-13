Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Regional Management Corp. found using ticker (RM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 60. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.07 and the 200 day MA is 53.44. The company has a market cap of $508m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.regionalmanagement.com

The potential market cap would be $565m based on the market concensus.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name ÂRegional FinanceÂ in more than 340 branch locations in 13 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.