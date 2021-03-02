Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 35.83. Now with the previous closing price of 32.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day MA is 31.02 and the 200 day MA is 24.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $367m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.regionalmanagement.com

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. The company’s loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of March 26, 2020, it operated through a network of 366 branches in 11 states located in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.