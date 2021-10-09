Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.8% Downside

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 64 and 41 with a mean TP of 54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.95 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 58.6 while the 200 day moving average is 48.87. The market cap for the company is $581m. Company Website: http://www.regionalmanagement.com

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. The company’s loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of April 20, 2021, it operated a network of 366 branches in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States. Regional Management Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.