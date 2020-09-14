Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 20 and has a mean target at 23.5. With the stocks previous close at 18.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.74 while the 200 day moving average is 16.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $201m. Find out more information at: http://www.regionalmanagement.com

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. The company’s loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of March 26, 2020, it operated through a network of 366 branches in 11 states located in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

