Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Regional Management Corp. with ticker code (RM) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 24. Now with the previous closing price of 21.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $244m. Company Website: http://www.regionalmanagement.com

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. The company’s loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of March 26, 2020, it operated through a network of 366 branches in 11 states located in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

