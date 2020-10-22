Regional Management Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Regional Management Corp. found using ticker (RM) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.53 while the 200 day moving average is 16.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $241m. Find out more information at: http://www.regionalmanagement.com

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. The company’s loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and retailers, as well as its consumer website. As of March 26, 2020, it operated through a network of 366 branches in 11 states located in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

